2,047 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,648,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,050,000.

MLPA opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

