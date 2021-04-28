Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 246 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.