Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.58, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

