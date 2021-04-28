Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. General Electric reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Shares of GE opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.