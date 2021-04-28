Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

