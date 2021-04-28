Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $186.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of JLL opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

