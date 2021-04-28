Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. Franchise Group has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

