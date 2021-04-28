Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

