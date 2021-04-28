Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 565.4% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 107,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

