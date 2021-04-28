Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

FREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

