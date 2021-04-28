Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $175,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

