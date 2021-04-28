Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.78 million, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

