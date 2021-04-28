South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

