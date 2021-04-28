Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.60 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.21 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $825.20 million, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Several research firms recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.