Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several brokerages have commented on BRY. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $476.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

