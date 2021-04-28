QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 31,013 shares of company stock worth $1,989,557 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 594,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.