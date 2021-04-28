Atlantic Securities Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.65.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $458.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 157.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,432,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 85,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 112,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

