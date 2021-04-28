SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEAS. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.