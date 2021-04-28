James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.13% of CPS Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.75.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%.

In other news, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $1,764,736.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,327 shares of company stock worth $4,534,084. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

