James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

