Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,136 shares of company stock worth $5,426,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

