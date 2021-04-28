IBM Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

