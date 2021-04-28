IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

