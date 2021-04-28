James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The Kroger stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

