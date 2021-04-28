James Investment Research Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $310.25 million, a PE ratio of 225.79 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

