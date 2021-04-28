James Investment Research Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 1,822.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

