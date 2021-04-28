James Investment Research Inc. Sells 6,459 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

