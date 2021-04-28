Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 594 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold a total of 74,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,702 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

