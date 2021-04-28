Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

