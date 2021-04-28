Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $9,755,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 71,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

DRI stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

