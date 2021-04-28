Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 521 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

