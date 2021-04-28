MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

