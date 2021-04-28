PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAGS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.45.

PAGS opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,413,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

