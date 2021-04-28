Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,108,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Texas Instruments by 436.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 27,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

