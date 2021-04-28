Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

