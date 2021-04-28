MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.36.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

