Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells Sells 38,960 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primo Water by 58.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

