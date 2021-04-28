Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.09

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 10708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,868,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,864 shares of company stock valued at $22,476,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progyny by 774.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 206,968 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Progyny by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

