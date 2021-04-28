Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWBT opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.43. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

