MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) vs. American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Head to Head Review

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Software and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 1 1 0 2.50 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Software currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given American Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 5.70% 6.39% 4.52% MCX Technologies -39.80% -67.49% -49.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Software and MCX Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $115.47 million 5.76 $6.74 million $0.26 78.15 MCX Technologies $3.24 million 1.86 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of MCX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Software has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Software beats MCX Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. It also provides cloud solutions for supply chain and product lifecycle management, quality control, vendor compliance, and enterprise resource planning for retailers and manufacturers; and advanced analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional, product management, and project management outsourcing services; staff augmentation services in the areas of cloud, collaboration, network, and security; and social media and analytic marketing services. It also provides software enhancement, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment offers purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, human resource, and manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the retail, apparel and footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the current manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

