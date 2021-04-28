Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTWSF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HTWSF opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

