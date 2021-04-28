Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

