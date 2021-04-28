Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $8,903,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 61.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

