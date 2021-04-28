Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.