14,980 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 886,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,411,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

