Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

