Generac (GNRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Generac to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $331.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

