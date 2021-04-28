Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEIS opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

