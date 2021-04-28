DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRTT stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $291.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRTT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

