Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.45.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

